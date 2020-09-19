Terrence Dzvukamanja is reportedly on the move with Orlando Pirates said to be considering the forward’s services.

The Zimbabwean is one of the several players that have been linked with an exit since Bidvest Wits sold its PSL franchise to become Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at the end of last season.

Reports in South Africa are suggesting the 26-year old could follow Thulani Hlatshwayo who is wanted by Orlando Pirates.

TTM have already announced the departure of Thabang Monare and Sifiso Hlanti, who could link-up with Gavin Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs, though the Soweto giants currently have a Fifa ban from registering new players that they are appealing through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Zitha Macheke has also left the club to join Stellenbosch on a free transfer.

Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa, and goalkeeper Ricardo Goss are on their way to Mamelodi Sundowns.

