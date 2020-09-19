The English Premier League champions Liverpool have announced the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves for a reported fee of £45m.

The Portugal international signed a multi-year deal. He will wear jersey number 23.

Speaking after sealing the contract, he told Liverpoolfc.com: “It’s just a really exciting moment for me and my family.

“All of my path since I was a kid and now, to join a club like Liverpool – the world champions – is just unbelievable. I just want to get started.

“It is one of the best teams in the world – the best at the moment because they are world champions. When you look at the Premier League, you always see Liverpool as one of the biggest teams in the country, so it’s impossible to say no.

“So we just want to come [here], to give our best and hopefully I can become a good option for Liverpool in the future.”

Jota’s arrival comes a day after midfielder Thiago Alcantara joined the side on a multi-year deal.

The other signing in the summer transfer is Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

