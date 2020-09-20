Marshall Munetsi received a straight red card in Stade de Reims’ 2-1 defeat at Metz on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was sent off in the 50th minute after he fouled an opponent who was through on goal.

The 24-year old, who played as a centre-back in the encounter, was the last man and after Ibrahima Niane beat him to go for goal, he was left with no choice but to bring him down.

This is the second time Munetsi has received a straight red card since arriving in France in 2019.

Last season, he was expelled during a game against PSG after he made a dangerous tackle from behind on Marco Veratti.

Meanwhile, Reims have now gone for three successive Ligue 1 games without picking a point. They are placed on second from bottom with one point from the first round.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.