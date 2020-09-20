Knowledge Musona scored his first goal in the 2020/21 Belgian Pro League as KAS Eupen drew 2-2 with Antwerp on Sunday.

The Warriors skipper, who is playing in a midfield role under coach Benat San Jose, had not scored since the season began but finally did so when he doubled Eupen’s advantage seven minutes after the restart.

They had gone in front thanks to Smail Prevljack penalty in first half stoppage time.

Musona was the replaced by Edo Kayembe in the 63rd minute with the scoreline at 2-0 before the team conceded two goals for the match to end in a stalemate.

