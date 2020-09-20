Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube is already a fan favorite at Tanzanian side Azam FC.
Watch fans of the club chant his name before today’s league game against Mbeya City.
🇿🇼 | It’s game day for Prince Dube and Azam. Two games in and the Azam fans love The Prince already. 💥👏 #LigiKuuTanzaniaBara
🎥 by @AzamfcFans pic.twitter.com/oy6UKEuHfb
— Salim Masoud Said (@salimosaid) September 20, 2020
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.