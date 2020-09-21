The only reputation Knowledge Musona has in the eyes and ears of Zimbabwean football fans is that of scoring and creating goals.

Only Peter Ndlovu, arguably the greatest player to ever don the gold and green strip, has scored more goals in the national team’s history than the ‘Smiling Assassin.’

The 30-year-old has off late however, been entrusted with an unfamiliar role by KAS Eupen coach Benat San Jose, that of the anchoring the Belgian side’s midfield.

In last night’s league game against Antwerp, he scored in the 53rd minute to make it 2-0 but with the coach assuming the three points were in the bag, he took off Musona ten minutes later because the Zimbabwean was on a yellow card; replacing him with Congolese Edo Kayembe.

Musona’s substitution coincided with Eupen crumbling; they surrendered the 2-0 lead and conceded two goals to draw the game.

As a matter of fact, they were even lucky to share the spoils. Antwerp had the ball in the back of the net late on for what would have been the winner, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled it out for a very close offside call.

The aforementioned game might be a sign that not only is Musona adapting to being a midfielder anchor, he might also be excelling in that role.

