Marvelous Nakamba is starting on the bench in Aston Villa’s opening game of the 2020/21 EPL season opener against Sheffield United tonight.

Nakamba will be wearing his new number 19 shirt after his previous 11 was given to the recent signing Ollie Watkins who is the first XI.

The drop follows after the Zimbabwean midfielder played the entire minutes in the team’s EFL Cup victory against Buton last week. The encounter marked the beginning of the campaign for the Birmingham-based side after their supposed opening game against Manchester City was postponed.

Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta is not part of the playing squad while Egyptian duo of Trézéguet and Ahmed Elmohamady have been selected.

Kick-off is at 7 pm CAT.

Here are the line-ups:

Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Hourihane, Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish

United XI: Ramsdale, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Lundstram, Berge, Fleck, McGoldrick, Burke

