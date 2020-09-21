Newly promoted South African PSL team, Moroka Swallows has appointed former Zimbabwean midfielder Elasto Lungu Kapowezha as their team manager.

The club’s boss David Mogashoa confirmed the news to KickOff.com on Monday.

He said: “Yes, Elasto Lungu is our manager. He has already started working with the club in preparation for next season.

Kapowezha holds a diploma in Sports Management and a certificate in Business Management. The 46-year old played for Darryn Tornadoes in the early to mid-90s before moving to South Africa where he featured for teams like AmaZulu and Bidvest Wits.

His football administration career has seen him working with Cape Town All Stars and Witbank Spurs before his latest appointment.

The former midfielder becomes the latest Zimbabwean to hold an administration post at a top South African club after Peter Ndlovu who is the team-manager of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Comments

comments