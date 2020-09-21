Another entertaining weekend of football flew by and here is how Zimbabwean players abroad fared for their respective outfits.

Knowledge Musona scored his first goal for KAS Eupen in their 2-2 draw with Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League.

The Warriors captain started for the Benat Sane Jose-coached side in midfield and scored in the 53rd minute before being replaced ten minutes later.

Tino Kadewere came off the bench in Olympique Lyon’s goalless draw with Nimes in the French Ligue 1.

In the same division, Marshall Munetsi started for Stade de Reims in their 1-2 defeat to Mets but was given a straight red card five minutes into the second half.

Nyasha Mushekwi came off the bench to open his scoring account with a brace in China as his League One side Zhejiang Greentown dismantled Jiangxi Liansheng 4-0.

Teenage Hadebe played in his first game of the 2020/21 Turkish Super Lig when he was introduced in the second half of Yeni Malatyaspor’s 1-1 draw with Goztepe.

Tendayi Darikwa was an unused substitute in Nottingham Forest’s 0-2 defeat to Cardiff City in the Championship.

