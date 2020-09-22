Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has undergone his medical at Juventus ahead of a return to the Serie A giants.
The 27-year old, who played for Juve from 2014 to 2016 and won two league titles, flew into Turin late Monday night and is set to sign a season-long loan contract.
The deal is reportedly worth 10 million euros ($11.75 million) and the Italian side has an option to extend it for another season which will cost them the same amount of money, or they can purchase the player outright for €45 million.
Have a great medical, @AlvaroMorata! 👍🏼
📸https://t.co/Rh7xNiQKVD#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/9LZ0tYsO2N
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 22, 2020
