Kaizer Chiefs have unveiled their 2020/21 home and away Nike kits.

According to the club, the design for the home jersey draws inspiration from the icon and founder of the club, Kaizer Motaung. The jersey incorporates a lion’s mane in the design to reflect the Bataung clan name.

The away jersey is striking electric blue with gold trim around the neckline and sleeves to reflect the club’s prominence in African football. The collar of the jersey is also inspired by the lion’s mane that you find on the home jersey.

