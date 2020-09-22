Veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini has a found a new club in South Africa after being released by Highlands Park.

The veteran shot-stopper has signed for Kempton Park-based NFD side Sekhukhune United on a one-year-deal.

Kapini was one of the the players offloaded by the Lions of the North after the club was sold to TS Galaxy recently.

He took to Twitter to announce his new home.

“Thank you for the prayers and words of encouragement. Proud to call SEKHUKHUNE UNITED F.C my new HOME! ” wrote the former Warriors skipper.

Comments

comments