Frank Lampard has confirmed Edouard Mendy’s transfer to Chelsea is done with the goalkeeper undergoing his medical before signing the contract.
The Blues will pay French side Rennes £22 million ($29m) for the transfer of the 28-year old Senegal international. The team has moved to sign another keeper after Kepa Arrizabalaga’s performance slumped recently.
The Chelsea coach confirmed the news during a presser on Tuesday: “Yes, Mendy is having a medical as we speak. Subject to that being okay then he will become our player.”
Mendy’s signing would see the club’s summer spending extended towards to the $300m-mark following the arrival of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and the club’s record signing Kai Havertz.
Other new players are Thiago Silva who joined on a free transfer from PSG and Malang Sarr.
