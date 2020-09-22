Frank Lampard has confirmed Edouard Mendy’s transfer to Chelsea is done with the goalkeeper undergoing his medical before signing the contract.

The Blues will pay French side Rennes £22 million ($29m) for the transfer of the 28-year old Senegal international.

The Chelsea coach confirmed the news during a presser on Tuesday: “Yes, Mendy is having a medical as we speak. Subject to that being okay then he will become our player.”

More to follow.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.