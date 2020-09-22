Stellenbosch have reportedly parted ways with Zimbabwean midfielder Ovidy Karuru after his short-term contract was not renewed.

The 31-year-old joined the Stellies in January on a six-month deal after leaving AmaZulu. He made ten appearances at the club in all competitions for the second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

According to Soccer Laduma, after his contract expired at the end of the season, coach Steve Barker has opted against renewing it.

Karuru becomes the latest Zimbabwean player in South Africa to part ways with his team after George Chigova, who has already re-joined SuperSport United, left Polokwane City last week.

Washington Arubi’s SuperSport contract was not renewed while Tendai Ndoro (Highlands Park) and Cuthbert Malajila (Black Leopards) have been without clubs for a couple of months now.

