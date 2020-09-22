Arturo Vidal has left Bacerlona to join Inter Milan on a €1m transfer to Inter from Barcelona.

The 33-year-old is said to have signed a two-year contract worth €6 million (£5.5m/$7m) per year.

Inter confirmed the deal in a statement on Tuesday: “Arturo Vidal is officially an Inter player.

“The Chilean midfielder has joined Inter on a permanent deal from FC Barcelona. From today, Vidal will be on the front line for the Nerazzurri, with the same objectives as ever: fighting, giving it his all, and winning.”

Vidal becomes the latest player leave Camp Nou after Ivan Rakitic, Arthur, Carles Perez and Marc Cucurella while Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo are reportedly set to follow suit with links to Atletico Madrid and Wolves respectively.

Comments

comments