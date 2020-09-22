Zifa has revealed that it has received a request from Kenya to play a friendly game in the next Fifa international break in October.

The association had announced the national team is not playing any friendlies ahead of the back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria in November. The move could have affected coach Zdravko Logarusic’s plans since he has not taken charge of the team since his appointment in February.

According to the Herald, ZIFA confirmed receiving the invitation but are yet to respond to the request as they are still considering more options from the region.

The association’s spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, said: “We are working on the plans for the AFCON qualifiers for the Warriors and, so far, we have received an invitation from Kenya for an international friendly.

“The details are still sketchy, at the moment, but I can confirm we are looking at the logistical issues.

“We are also looking at other options in the East and Southern Africa regions.’’

Meanwhile, Logarusic is likely to work exclusively with the foreign-based players in the proposed friendlies since the domestic football is still to get the green-light to resume from Government

