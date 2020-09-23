Barcelona have seen another player leaving the club this summer as the La Liga side continues with its overhaul ahead of the new season.

EPL team, Wolves, has completed the signing of Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo from the Catalans in a £37m deal for three years.

“It’s isn’t often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club. Nelson’s signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart,” Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said.

Semedo, 26, becomes the latest departure at Camp Nou after Arturo Vidal joined Inter Milan on a €1m transfer on Tuesday.

Ivan Rakitic, Arthur, Carles Perez and Marc Cucurella have also left the club while Luis Suarez is set to follow suit with links to Atletico Madrid.

