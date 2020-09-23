Uefa has announced the final nominees for Player and Coach of the Year awards fir the 2019/20.

In the Coach of the Year category, German trio Hansi Flick, Jürgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann are the final nominees while the best player award has Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer .

The winners will be named during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday 1 October.

Player of the Year:

Robert Lewandowski (Poland – Bayern)

Manuel Neuer (Germany – Bayern)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium – Manchester City)

Coach of the Year:

Hansi Flick (Germany – Bayern)

Jürgen Klopp (Germany – Liverpool)

Julian Nagelsmann (Germany – RB Leipzig)

Goalkeeper Of The Year:

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica – Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuel Neuer (Germany – Bayern)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia – Atlético Madrid)

Defender Of The Year:

David Alaba (Austria – Bayern)

Alphonso Davies (Canada – Bayern)

Joshua Kimmich (Germany – Bayern)

Midfielder Of The Year:

Thiago Alcántara (Spain – FC Bayern München)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium – Manchester City FC)

Thomas Müller (Germany – FC Bayern München)

Forward Of The Year:

Robert Lewandowski (Poland – Bayern)

Kylian Mbappé (France – Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil – Paris Saint-Germain)

