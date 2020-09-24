Chelsea have confirmed their seventh signing of this summer transfer window, snapping up Senegal international Eduoard Mendy.

The 28-year-old has joined the Blues in a £22m ($28m) transfer from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes. His arrival follows after Kepa Arrizabalaga’s performance slumped recently.

‘I am so excited to be joining Chelsea,’ Mendy told the club’s official website.

‘It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started.’

Mendy’s signing has seen Chelsea’s summer spending extended towards to the $300m-mark following the arrival of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and the club’s record signing Kai Havertz.

Other new players are Thiago Silva who joined on a free transfer from PSG and Malang Sarr.

