Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu has reportedly signed for Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

The dreadlocked defender left Czech side Sparta Prague after seven years there and has been without a club ever since.

Indian publication ITF News Media, which initially broke the news that the 2019/20 Indian Super League champions were after the 33-year-old’s signature, have confirmed that he has indeed signed a deal to join them.

“As we were the first media to report Costa Nhamoinesu deal, now we can also confirm that Zimbabwean defender has signed a contract with Kerala Blasters.He will be surely one of the player to watch out for in this season of Indian Super League,” reported the paper.

