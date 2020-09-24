Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona is set to face his parent side RSC Anderlecht for the first time on Sunday, it has emerged.

The 30-year-old is in his second loan spell from Anderlecht, a club he joined in 2018 but had a nightmarish time before being loaned to Eupen in 2019.

When the two sides met in the Belgian league in the 2019/20 season, Musona was ineligible to play as his parent club had not included a clause in the contract for him to do so.

This time however, when they clash on Sunday, Belgian media is reporting that the Zimbabwean is entitled to play because Eupen are paying his full wages.

One publication in particular, Voetbalkarant, claims an agreement was included in the loan contract to allow Musona to face Anderlecht.

