Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been named in the Aston Villa starting eleven for tonight’s Carabao Cup third round clash against Bristol City.

The 26-year-old was an unused substitute in the Claret and Blue’s opening game of their 2020/21 Premier League campaign, a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Here is the team selected by coach Dean Smith for the Bristol game, which kicks off at 20:00.

