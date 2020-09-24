Zifa president Felton Kamambo has confirmed that they have been in touch with Malawi to arrange a second friendly match for the Warriors during the October international break.

The Association received an invite to play Kenya, and they want to fill other days in the window with another friendly ahead of the back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria in November.

Speaking to the Herald, Kamambo said: “We are arranging international friendlies for the Warriors and we have been in touch with Kenya and Malawi.

“We are also hoping to participate at the COSAFA Cup, at least, to give our technical team more opportunities to work with the team before we play the AFCON qualifiers.”

Should Zifa manage to secure the friendlies, it would help coach Zdravko Logarusic’s plans since he has not taken charge of the team since his appointment in February.

