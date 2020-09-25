Tinotenda Kadewere has explained that the death of his brother last month affected his start to life at Lyon but admits he is now picking up.

Kadewere, who was looking to settle at the French team after his arrival in July, was forced to abandon the pre-season camp to return to Zimbabwe to attend the funeral.

The striker spent a couple of weeks on compassionate leave and missed the opening weekend of the Ligue 1 season. He returned to rejoin the squad after the September international break and made his official debut for the club in the goalless draw at Bordeaux on September 11.

Speaking at a presser ahead of the trip to Lorient on Sunday, Kadewere said: “I’m happy to have started playing in Ligue 1, and I can’t wait to score my first goal. I want to help the team win the league. We need to move up the table.

“I had a difficult time with the death of my brother. Now, I am focused on this season. I will give everything and do my best to help the team. We are determined to finish as high as possible.”

The Warriors star believes he joined the right club and is hoping to keep on improving.

“Confidence will come as you progress. I have joined a big club. I’ve been warmly welcomed into this family. I’m happy to be here. I am used to quickly starting to score at a new club.

“I am convinced that I’m at the right club for me, and I will do everything to help lead OL to the top. I scored against Lorient last season, and I hope to do the same on Sunday,” he added.

