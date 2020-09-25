Zimbabwean tactician Norman Mapeza is on the radar of DTSV Premiership side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), Soccer24 has established.

The 48-year-old former Warriors skipper has been without a job since he resigned as Chippa United coach under mysterious circumstances in January, though many still credit him for the Chili Boys’ eventual survival last season.

TTM, the club which bought the franchise of Bidvest Wits, have approached Mapeza’s representatives with the aim of luring the former FC Platinum coach.

Earlier this week, Mapeza’s manager Gibson Mahachi told local publication NewsDay Sport that three South African top-flight clubs want his client but did not provide names or any details of the enquiries.

Implacable sources have now revealed that the Limpopo-based outfit are after Mapeza’s signature to bolster their technical department ahead of their debut season in the South African top division, which roars into life next month.

TTM is currently coached by Lucky Nelukau, who oversaw the team in the Glad Africa Championship last season but it is believed that the club hierarchy want a coach with league experience and they see Mapeza, who incredibly steered the Chippa ship out of danger during his short stint in Port Elizabeth, as the perfect candidate.

