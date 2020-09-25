Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta has completed a transfer to Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

The Tanzania international joined Villa in January from Genk but fell out of favour, making sixteen appearances across all competitions and scored only twice during his short stay in the EPL.

The 27-year old’s situation pushed him to find game time elsewhere with Fenerbahce announcing his four-year deal.

“I know how big a club Fenerbahce is. Not only in Turkey, a club known and weight in the world,” Samatta said after signing the contract.

“I am happy to be here in such a family because it will be a new and big challenge for me.

“Fenerbahce has a lot of supporters, and they always want to win. I also want to win. I came with this request, I am very happy and I hope we will win many trophies.”

