In-form Price Dube continues to impress in front of goal after his 90th minute strike sank Prisons FC in the Tanzanian Premier League on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe international has been impressive for Azam and is already a fan favorite due to his exploits.

With the game deadlocked at 0-0 and headed for a draw and with Azam piling on the pressure in search of the winner, a beautiful cross was flighted in the box and Dube headed home to give his side maximum points.

This was the Warriors striker’s third goal in the 2020/21 campaign.

