Prince Dube was the hero of the day again after scoring a last minute winner in Azam’s 1-0 win over TZ Prisons on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker has been in top form since his arrival in East Africa last month.

The 22-year old started in the Saturday encounter and played the entire ninety minutes. He netted his latest goal on the stroke of fulltime.

His fellow countrymen Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere were also in the first XI.

Dube has now scored three goals this season following his brace against Coastal Union. He has also registered an assist in the game against Polisi TZ on his Tanzanian League debut.

