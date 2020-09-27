Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Alisson Becker and new signing Thiago Alcantara ahead of the EPL clash against Arsenal on Monday.

The duo missed training at Melwood this week with unknown injuries and are set to undergo fitness tests on the morning of the match before Jurgen Klopp decides on whether they can feature.

Alisson was not present for two successive days – Friday and Saturday while Alcantara didn’t show up yesterday.

Both players were rested in the team’s 7-2 League Cup victory at Lincoln City on Thursday.

Liverpool are already without captain Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but recently welcomed Joe Gomez back in the team.

Kick-off is at 21:15 CAT.

Comments

comments