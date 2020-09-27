Knowledge Musona started for KAS Eupen against his parent club Anderlecht on Sunday.

Questions on the eligibility of the Zimbabwean in the encounter were raised in the build-up to the encounter.

The 30-year old is one a season-long loan spell from Anderlecht and coach Beñat San José named him in his Eupen first XI, playing as a central midfielder. This is his seventh successive start in the league this season.

South African forward Percy Tau is also featuring in the match, starting for Anderlecht.

Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.

