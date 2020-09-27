Knowledge Musona had a fair outing against his parent club Anderlecht in the Belgian top-flight on Sunday.
The Zimbabwean who is on a season-long loan at KAS Eupen started in the 1-1 draw and played the entire ninety minutes as a right wide midfielder.
Though his performance was overshadowed by Anderlecht’s dominance on ball possession (57%), Musona managed to register better stats than any of his midfield partners.
He made a total of 36 passes with an 80,6% accuracy rate while on goal, he created two chances with one finding the target.
Here are the full stats:
Total Passes: 36
Pass Accuracy: 80,6%
Touches: 51
Total Attempts: 2
Shot Accuracy: 50%
Tackles Won: 100%
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.