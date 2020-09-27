Knowledge Musona had a fair outing against his parent club Anderlecht in the Belgian top-flight on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean who is on a season-long loan at KAS Eupen started in the 1-1 draw and played the entire ninety minutes as a right wide midfielder.

Though his performance was overshadowed by Anderlecht’s dominance on ball possession (57%), Musona managed to register better stats than any of his midfield partners.

He made a total of 36 passes with an 80,6% accuracy rate while on goal, he created two chances with one finding the target.

Here are the full stats:

Total Passes: 36

Pass Accuracy: 80,6%

Touches: 51

Total Attempts: 2

Shot Accuracy: 50%

Tackles Won: 100%

