Silas Songoni is still to complete his transfer to Al Hilal after arriving in Sudan over a week ago.

The striker travelled to North Africa on September 17 along with Last Jesi who has since been unveiled at the Sudanese giants after signing a three-year deal from Manica Diamonds.

In an interview with Sunday News, football agent George Deda said Songani, who plays for FC Platinum, is still being looked at by the Al Hilal coaches who will decide on his transfer in the coming days before the window closes.

“Silas Songani is still having a run. We have been mandated to rebuild the team with the special advisor (Edward) Sadomba helping in every aspect,’’ he said.

Deda is also still in Sudan after accompanying Songani and Jesi. Ex-Warriors striker Edward Sadomba, a former Al Hilal player, travelled to North Africa too.

