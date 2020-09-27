The Warriors of Zimbabwe will play Malawi during the October international break as part of the preparations for the blockbuster Algeria games.

The country’s football governing body ZIFA had received invitations from Malawi and Kenya but the one with the Flames is the confirmed one.

Zdravko Logarušić’s charges will clash with the Flames on the 11th of October in Malawi before the back to back top of the table clashes with the Desert Foxes slated for November.

The Malawi game will the the first time Logarušić takes charge of the Warriors since his appointed on the 29th of January, and the Croat had previously highlighted the need for there to be friendly games before the Algeria games, for adequate preparation.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.