Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed Sifiso Hlanti is training with the team ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Hlanti is without a club after leaving Bidvest Wits following its sale to TTM.

The Soweto giants confirmed the news on Twitter saying: “Sifiso Hlanti has started training with Amakhosi. The left-back last played for the now sold Bidvest Wits.”

Player Updates! Sifiso Hlanti has started training with Amakhosi. The left-back last played for the now sold Bidvest Wits.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/qOAX1nKH0D — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 28, 2020

However, Chiefs will not be able to register him due to the FIFA transfer ban unless their they overturn it in their appeal at the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

