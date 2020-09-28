Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering loan offers for Tendayi Darikwa after the player failed to pick up since returning from a long lay-off.

According to UK newspaper, The Sun On Sunday, as cited by NFN, the Zimbabwean’s situation was made worse by the signing of twelve new players and coach Sabri Lamouchi is keen to streamline his squad.

His four-year contract is set to expire in June next year.

Darikwa, 28, hasn’t featured in any competitive game in over a year now. He suffered a terrible knee injury on the eve of the 2019/20 campaign and spent the next six months recovering.

The defender started light training in March, and the coronavirus break helped him to return to full fitness for the remainder of the season.

However, he was not used in the games and has only made the matchday squad twice this term but sat out on both occasions.

