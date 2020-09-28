Liverpool has confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Loris Karius who had returned to the club after cutting short his loan stay at Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

The German goalie has joined Bundesliga side Union Berlin on an another loan spell.

A statement by the Reds reads: “Loris Karius has completed a loan move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin for the duration of the 2020-21 season.

“The Liverpool goalkeeper returns to his homeland and the German top flight, which got under way earlier this month.

“Karius, who will link up with Reds striker Taiwo Awoniyi at Union Berlin, had spent the previous two years with Besiktas, making 67 appearances for the Turkish club over the course of the loan stay.

“The stopper has played 49 games for Liverpool since moving to Merseyside from FSV Mainz 05 back in the summer of 2016, and has been training with Jürgen Klopp’s squad during the build-up to 2020-21.”

Meanwhile, Adam Lewis (Amiens) and Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood) have already left on season-long loan deals while defender Dejan Lovren joined Russian side Zenith St Petersburg on a permanent deal.

Ovie Ejaria (Reading), Adam Lallana (Brighton), Nathaniel Clyne and Andy Lonergan have all left the club on permanent transfers.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.