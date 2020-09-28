The Malawian Football Association has released more details on the friendly match against Zimbabwe during the October international break.

The Warriors will travel to Blantyre, and the match will be played on October 11, 2020, at Kamuzu Stadium. The encounter will come after the hosts had played Zambia in their other friendly in Lusaka on the 7th.

The trip to Malawi will be the first for the national team since that fateful 2017 Afcon qualifier in 2015 which was marred by poor travel arrangements.

Meanwhile, if Zifa manages to secure another friendly match, possibly against Kenya, during the international break, it would be played before the trip to Blantyre.

