A dramatic weekend of football has flown by; here is how Zimbabwean players abroad fared for their respective sides.

Tino Kadewere came off the bench in the second half as Olympique Lyon drew 1-1 with Lorient in the French Ligue 1.

The striker replaced Rayan Cherki in the 76th minute as Lyon’s winless run stretches to three games.

Tatenda Mkuruva was named man of the match for the second game in succession as Michigan Stars drew 2-2 with New Amsterdam in the United States’ NISA league.

Prince Dube’s incredible form in front of goal continues as his90th minute header sank Prisons FC in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Dube’s compatriots Never Tigere and Bruce Kangwa also took part in the game .

Knowledge Musona played the entire game as KAS Eupen drew 1-1 with Anderlecht.

The Warriors captain had a decent outing in midfield against his parent side.

Teenage Hadebe started for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-3 defeat to Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League.

The gangly defender was one of the players who got a high rating despite the defeat.

Nyasha Mushekwi played in the entire game as Hangzhou Greentown edged Shenyang Urban 1-0 in the Chinese League One.

