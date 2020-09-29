Football agent Gibson Mahachi says his client, Teenage Hadebe, has turned down the move to France after attracting interest from second division club Amiens.

The defender has been linked with an exit at his Yeni Malatyaspor following his impressive performances in his debut season in the Turkish Super Lig.

Several clubs in Turkey and across Europe want to snap him up including Amiens who got relegated from the Ligue 1 last season.

But according to Mahachi, Hadebe is only considering a switch if there is a bigger offer on the table.

“The issue with Hadebe is that he is very happy at Yeni Malatyaspor and is not looking to move for now unless a bigger and tempting offer comes his way,” the agent told NewsDay.

“It’s true there are several inquiries from Europe and that includes Amiens but there has to be a convincing reason for him to move, there has to be a much better offer if he is to leave.

“He is contracted to Yeni Malatyaspor, he is not a free agent, so it’s not like he can move just like that. At the moment he is enjoying his stay at Yeni Malatyspor.”

Hadebe has so far played in two Super Lig games this season, missing the opening match of the campaign due to a minor knock.

