Khama Billiat says he is looking forward to work with new coach Gavin Hunt who took over from Ernst Middendorp at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Billiat and the rest of his teammates started pre-season camp under the new management a few days ago after a two-week-long break.

In an interview with the club’s website, the Warriors international said the arrival of Hunt rejuvenated the team since resuming the training.

“I’ve always wanted to work with him,” Billiat said. “We have seen with him while coaching other clubs, that no player is ever guaranteed to play. He’s a coach who brings the best out of you.

“He makes players feel happy, and that’s what we needed. You can feel it at training there is a different energy. He made clear what he expected from me.

“We had a good season as a team. We came so close to winning the league. It means that we have the soldiers and the capacity to succeed. We have to challenge ourselves to do just a bit more.”

Billiat also feels confident that Hunt will help him get back “to my best”.

