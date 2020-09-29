Norman Mapeza is reportedly on the verge of becoming the head coach of Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the South African Premiership.

The Zimbabwean gaffer has been without a club since leaving Chippa United in February, and according to TimesLive.co.za, he will replace Lucky Nelukau at TTM in the coming week.

Nelukau oversaw the team in the Glad Africa Championship last season, but it is believed the club hierarchy want a coach with league experience and they see Mapeza as the perfect candidate.

The website claims that negotiations between Mapeza and TTM officials are at an advanced stage with only a few details to be finalised.

“He [Mapeza] has been talking to them [TTM] for the past few weeks, and a deal is imminent,” a source told TimesLive.co.za.

“He is waiting for the South African government to open the borders so that he can travel to Limpopo to finalise this deal and be unveiled to the media.

“I believe that TTM will be starting with their preseason very soon and it will be good that he is there when they start so that he is there from the beginning. You know that preseason is very important and he would like to be part of its planning and execution.”

