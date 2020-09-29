Zimbabwean football legend Peter Ndlovu’s position as Mamelodi Sundowns team manager might not be safe after club president Patrice Motsepe threatened to sack those responsible for the club nearly fielding a suspended player in the 2019/20 Nedbank Cup final.

Pitso Mosimane’s charges edged Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in the decider, which was marred by controversy as defender Tebogo Langerman was on a suspension but sat on the bench for the clash, a situation which nearly got the club stripped off the title.

Typically, it would be Ndlovu’s fault as team manager, but it later emerged that the former Warriors captain was not in charge of the squad on that day in particular, though some Masandawana fans insisted he is to blame anyway.

Motsepe released a statement yesterday apologizing for the fiasco and threatened to wield the axe on those responsible for it.

“I would like to apologise to all the supporters, and members of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family, as well as the organisations that are involved in football and all the people who love and follow football in South Africa and on the rest of the African Continent, for Tebogo Langerman being listed as a substitute during the recent Nedbank Cup final, contrary to the rules of the PSL and SAFA,” he said in a statement.

“In my capacity as President of Mamelodi Sundowns I am responsible and accountable for everything that happens at Mamelodi Sundowns; whether I knew or did not know or was not aware or involved in the matter.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the Management and Technical Team were grossly negligent and this behaviour and conduct is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“A formal disciplinary hearing will be held as soon as possible and the appropriate action, including dismissal where the circumstances legally justify, will be implemented,” read the statement.

