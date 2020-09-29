UEFA have revealed that they will honour African legend Didier Drogba with the 2020 UEFA President’s Award.

The 42-year-old helped Chelsea lift the Champions League in 2012 as well as winning four English Premier League and FA Cup titles during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Drogba – who scored 164 goals in 381 games for the Blues- will receive his award during Thursday night’s Champions League draw in Geneva.

“Didier is a hero to millions of football fans for his achievements throughout his glittering playing career,” Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said.

“He is a leader – a pioneer. I will remember him as a player for his skill, strength and intelligence, but above all, for his insatiable appetite to succeed – a trait which is just as present in his desire to help others off the field of play.

“The UEFA Champions League has become the greatest club competition in the world, partly due to our clubs being able to attract the best players from around the world.

“We have been lucky to have seen the likes of George Weah, Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba play at the very highest level. They in turn, have blazed a trail for African footballers and have given inspiration to a whole new generation who look to follow in their footsteps.”

