The dates for the start 2020/21 DSTV Premiership have been set.

Mzansi’s top flight will kick off with the MTN8 on the 17th of October before league action roars into life on the 24th of October.

The country’s PSL had proposed to start the campaign on 9 October but the opening weekend clashed with the Fifa international break.

The teams will start the games in a bio-bubble environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The concept was adopted in the remainder of the 2019/20 season as a solution to finish the games without putting the players at risk of contracting the novel virus.

Meanwhile, Multichoice, through their DSTV brand, are the new sponsors of the League, taking over from ABSA.

The prize money for the league champions will remain unchanged. The winners of last campaign – Mamelodi Sundowns – took home R15 million (US$891,000)

