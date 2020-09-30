Malawi national team coach Meck Mwase has called 32 players to camp ahead of the friendly match against Zimbabwe.

The match will be played on October 11, 2020, at Kamuzu Stadium. The encounter will come after the hosts had played Zambia in their other friendly in Lusaka on the 7th.

Headlining the selection is Orlando Pirates striker and 2019/20 SA PSL Golden Boot winner Gabadinho Mhango.

FC Sheriff defender Charles Petro who is a team-mate of Warrior centre-back Alec Mudimu is also in the squad.

Locally-based players have already started the camp with foreign-based stars scheduled to join the squad when the window opens.

Locally-based players

Goalkeepers: Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers), Rabson Chiyenda (Nyasa Big Bullets), William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers) and Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets), Precious Sambani (Nyasa Big Bullets), Hadji Wali (Silver Strikers) and Nickson Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Midfielders: Chimango Kaira (Nyasa Big Bullets), Chikoti Chirwa (Kamuzu Barracks), Raffick Namwera (Be Forward Wanderers), Duncan Nyoni (Silver Strikers), Peter Banda (Nyasa Big Bullets) Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Isaac Kaliati (Be Forward Wanderers) and Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles).

Strikers: Foster Biton (Silver Strikers), Vincent Nyangulu (Be Forward Wanderers) and Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Foreign Based players

Limbikani Mzava – Unattached (Formerly with Highlands Park in SA)

Gerald Phiri -Baroka FC (SA)

Richard Mbulu -Baroka FC (SA)

Gabadinho Mhango – Orlando Pirates (SA)

John Banda – UD Songo (Mozambique)

Charles Petro – FC Sheriff (Moldova)

Schumaker Kuwali – UD Songo (Mozambique)

Chawanangwa Kaonnga – TS Sporting (SA)

Francisco Madinga – FC Dila Gori (Georgia)

Denis Chembezi – Polokwane City (SA)

Yamikani Chester – Las Vegas Lights (USA)

