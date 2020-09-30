Real Madrid have confirmed that winger Eden Hazard is out for three weeks due to a muscle injury.

The injury-prone Belgian had not taken part in any of Los Blancos’ opening two games of the 2020/21 LaLiga season due to an injury but is injured yet again, as confirmed by the club.

Hazard has been injured for 213 of his 480 days at Real Madrid, who face Real Valadolid tonight.

“Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” announced Madrid on their website.

