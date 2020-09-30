Aston Villa have signed Ross Barkley, a primary central midfielder, on a season-long loan contract from Chelsea ahead of the new season.

Confirming the deal on Wednesday, the club said: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.”

Barkley’s arrival has put Marvelous Nakamba’s future at the EPL club in further doubt after the Zimbabwean lost his first-team berth to Douglas Luis.

The Warriors midfielder is now playing second fiddle, featuring mostly in cup games or as a late substitute in the league.

The 26-year-old’s situation might worsen again if coach Dean Smith signs another Chelsea player Ruben Loftus-Cheek who can also play as an anchorman.

Meanwhile, reports in Turkey suggest Galatasaray have contacted Villa to negotiate a loan deal for the Zimbabwean.

The Turkish giants also face competition for the same proposition from rivals Fenerbahce, who recently snapped up Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta on a permanent deal.

