Pitso Mosimane has officially announced that he has resigned as the head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.

The gaffer had signed a new four-year contract in May but handed his resignation on Wednesday morning. His departure follows reports that he is set to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. I have accepted an offer to join an international team,” Pitso said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has been my family for almost eight years. President Dr Patrice Motsepe has been like a father to me. He has been a mentor, a friend, a supporter and a confidante. I could never quit him or Mamelodi Sundowns. I am only going away to carry the spirit of the Yellow Nation with me.

“From the deepest of my heart, I am so grateful that the President has blessed my move. I did not expect less from a man who has been so good and generous to me. He is the kind of leader any family, company, team and indeed any country needs. I have been privileged to drink from his well of wisdom.”

Mosimane won a total of 11 trophies in his eight years at Sundowns including a Champion League and five league titles.

